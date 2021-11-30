Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Laura Loomer’s Slow-Motion Triumph

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 30, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Marcus Lamb, who used his Daystar television network to produce dozens of programs spreading disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, has died of COVID-19.
  • Dan Ball used his “Real America” program on the One America News network to interview radical QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial.
  • Shane Vaughn insists that Europeans didn’t steal North America from the Native Americans because the Earth belongs to God and if God wants to send one group of people to slaughter another group of people and drive them off a piece of land, that’s his prerogative.
  • Lily Cooper is outraged about the White House Christmas decorations: “From the color scheme to the decorations to the flowers, it seems like a huge chaotic mess. Like when two newlyweds combine furniture — you just can’t make a bunch of different styles flow. … It makes me miss the style and class of the previous First Lady Melania Trump, who brought her own New York flair and took risks when decorating.”
  • Finally, in 2018, Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to Twitter’s headquarters. Three years later, Twitter’s CEO resigned. Coincidence? Loomer doesn’t think so.

