Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Loaded With Demons

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 21, 2024 5:21 pm
  • David Barton says that “if you are opposed to school choice, you are supporting socialism,” comparing opponents to segregationist Gov. George Wallace.
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Donna Rigney reports that God told her that “vindication is coming to Donald Trump and to all who have been falsely accused, even those who have been imprisoned since Jan. 6.”
  • Shane Vaughn explains that he gets upset “at the use of SPANISH and other LANGUAGES as acceptable ALTERNATIVES to English in our society” because “IT IS NOT AMERICAN LANGUAGE !!!!”
  • Jason Rapert declares that Democrats “don’t love America the way you and I should love America”: “If you’re in the Democrat Party, get out of it!”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau proclaims that “the left is loaded with demons” just like in Nazi Germany: “I don’t think it’s people anymore; I think you’re dealing with demons talking through people.”
Tags: David Barton Donna Rigney Jason Rapert Lance Wallnau Shane Vaughn Leftovers

