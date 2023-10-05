Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Light the Match

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 5, 2023 5:12 pm
  • Rep. Michael Cloud reportedly hosted a “conference for pastors and ministry leaders” in Texas earlier this week.
  • North Dakota state Rep. Brandon Pritchard declares that he has no qualms about being labeled a book-burner: “Let me be the first person to light the match!”
  • The Family Research Council has named anti-transgender activist Walt Heyer as a senior fellow.
  • After lying about the Declaration of Independence, Tim Barton had the gall to declare that “the only way you can overcome a lie is by knowing the truth, and most of us don’t know what the truth is and so we don’t always even know we’re being lied to.”
  • Finally, Sen. Josh Hawley says that President Joe Biden is “totally wrong about America’s soul” because he doesn’t understand that “this nation was founded on the principles of the Bible.”
