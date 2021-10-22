Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: Everybody Loves Brandon

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 22, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Colby Hall @ Mediaite: Trump Outright Applauds Jan. 6 Riot: It Was a ‘Protest’ of Real Insurrection of 2020 Election.
  • Michael Daly @ The Daily Beast: DeSantis’ Surgeon General Outdoes Demon Sperm Doc.
  • Travis Gettys @ Raw Story: John Eastman now rejects ‘coup memo’ he wrote for Trump: ‘Anybody who thinks that that’s a viable strategy is crazy.’
  • Media Matters: On YouTube, Dennis Prager says “there might be secession” in the United States.
  • Heather Schwedel @ Slate: The Story Behind “Let’s Go Brandon,” the Secretly Vulgar Chant Suddenly Beloved by Republicans.

