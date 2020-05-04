Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘It Doesn’t Matter if It’s True’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 4, 2020 5:31 pm
  • For $245, right-wing pastor Curt Landry and MyPillow’s Mike Lindell will plant an olive tree in Israel in honor of President Donald Trump and write your name on a giant lambskin to be framed and presented to Trump.
  • Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler says it’s “imperative” that the GOP take back the House of Representatives for there to be any hope of a federal investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
  • Robert Jeffress warns that “when the Left regains control of our country, not if, but when they do, there’s going to be an attack against Christians and the church like we’ve never experienced and those attacks are not going to be incremental, they’re going to be intensive.”
  • Bill O’Reilly says he believes that Trump is following his advice on how to address the press during his coronavirus press briefings.
  • Josh Bernstein declares that the media won’t cover Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden because “the media wouldn’t care if Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and all of Joe Biden’s Senate staff were gang-banging her in the office with the movie ‘The Accused’ on in the background.”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley praises Trump for baselessly suggesting that Joe Scarborough was involved in the death of an intern: “It doesn’t matter if it’s true. This is how you fight back against people who are trying to destroy you.”

Tags: Bill O'Reilly Brenden Dilley Curt Landry Josh Bernstein Mike Lindell Robert Jeffress Leftovers

You Might Also Like