Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Impressively Machiavellian

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 4, 2024 5:04 pm
  • The Daily Caller reports that “dozens of conservative organization leaders are sending a letter to members of Congress on Friday demanding they adopt protections for religious Americans who support the traditional idea of marriage.”
  • The far-right website Church Militant, which was already reeling from controversy, will cease operations in April after losing a defamation case.
  • Mark Meckler praises Sen. Mitch McConnell for being “one of the most Machiavellian” leaders in Senate history.
  • Kevin Stitt says that God made him governor of Oklahoma “because I promised to sign every piece of pro-life legislation that hit my desk,” thereby allowing him “to be the governor that banned abortion in the state of Oklahoma.”
  • Finally, Jim Brangenberg of Faith Wins declared that Christians must “get politically active and bring the Kingdom [of Heaven] down to Earth, especially in all 570,000+ elected office in this country.” Then he had the gall to ask, “What is Christian nationalism?” Um, did he not hear what he just said?
