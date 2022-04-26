Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘I’m Actually Very Smart’

- Gab founder Andrew Torba is upset about all the right-wing activists who can’t wait to get back on Twitter now that it is owed by Elon Musk: “This is why the right has been losing for so long in the culture war. We beg the left for table scraps like dogs in their systems and institutions instead of building our own systems that we dominate as warriors for Christ. It’s like watching someone who has been clean for a year fall off the wagon: unbecoming, shameful, and sad.”
- Milo Yiannopoulos has no intention of returning to Twitter even though he is “the undisputed master of that particular art form”: “My Twitter account was the most influential work of art since the Second World War.”
- John Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party and a current GOP congressional candidate, declares that “we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad.”
- David Lane is expanding his efforts to Missouri: “Yesterday, the American Renewal Project hosted the second of 10 pastors’ luncheons across Missouri. The goal for these events is to mobilize Missouri pastors and spiritual leaders, incentivizing them to enter the rough-and-tumble public square in obedience to Jesus’ ekklesia kingdom assignment in Matthew 16:18.”
- Finally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that people don’t really know her “because the media created a character of me”: “They don’t want the American people to understand that I’m actually very smart.”