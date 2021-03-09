Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Treason, Insurrection, and Conspiracy

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 9, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Mike Lindell will be in Arizona Wednesday for an “election integrity” rally alongside Rep. Paul Gosar and various right-wing conspiracy theorists.
  • The Western Journal accuses Susan Rice of conducting a “Smokey New Age ‘Smudging’ Ritual in Heart of White House to Expel Trump’s Energy.”
  • Kat Kerr claims to know that indictments have been written up charging those who allegedly stole the election from Donald Trump with treason, insurrection, and conspiracy to overthrow the government.
  • Milo Yiannopoulos announces that he is no longer gay and has dedicated himself to St. Joseph: “In this time of gender madness, devoting myself to the male protector of the infant Jesus is an act of faith in God’s Holy Patriarch, and a rejection of the Terror of transsexuals.”
  • Finally, E.W. Jackson denounces “that demonic thing of homosexuality and pedophilia and sexual perversion” and commands it “to depart from our country.”

