Right Wing Bonus Tracks: How to Survive the Revolution

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 16, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Outraged about the Supreme Court decision protecting LGBTQ rights, Dave Daubenmire went on a rant about Jews.
  • E.W. Jackson is equally outraged by the decision: “This is beyond disgusting. It is a declaration of war on the American people, our businesses, culture, Constitution and our Judeo-Christian values.”
  • David Kupelian declares that “there is no more unscientific – indeed, anti-science – major political movement in American history than today’s Democratic Party.”
  • Bill Mitchell mulls his future: “Should I run for President in 2024?”
  • Finally, Glenn Beck is offering a “preparedness guide” on how to survive the coming “Marxist revolution.”

