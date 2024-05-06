Right Wing Bonus Tracks: He Means What He Says

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 6, 2024 5:15 pm
  • Nick Fuentes asserts that “what I mean is what I said” and resents his own followers for trying to do damage control by insisting that he’s not actually racist: “What if I am? Is that a problem?”
  • With Fuentes being restored on Twitter, North Dakota state Rep. Nico Rios was quick to follow his account.
  • John Amanchukwu warns that if the Republican Party removes language opposing marriage equality from its platform, “then it is all but guaranteed that our Republican representation becomes even weaker in defending off the Democrat’s side to turn all of America into Sodom and Gomorrah.”
  • It’s remarkable how often the people we cover, like Elijah Schaffer, think that we are “upset” by whatever it was we posted about them.
  • Finally, David Barton claims that Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, George Washington, and John Adams “all pointed to Jeremiah 17:9 as the reason we have the separation of powers in the Constitution.” That is, of course, not true.
