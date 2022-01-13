Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Assassinations in the Pulpit

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 13, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Johnny Enlow sees prophetic significance in the results of the College Football National Championship game, particularly for former President Donald Trump.
  • Right-wing pastor Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Louisiana over the state’s COVID-19 restrictions has been dismissed.
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declares that “Stacey Abrams would love nothing more than to be the President of the United States. But nobody is going to elect Stacey Abrams [as president], and I would challenge her for that myself.”
  • Jim Bakker claims that “God has shown me there will be assassinations in the pulpits” and says that “some of the great people that I know believe that some of the recent deaths of preachers [have] been planned.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes has launched a new streaming video platform called Cozy.TV. What makes this one different? “It’s free speech. No censorship. We are anti-gay, anti-woman, anti-Black, antisemitic.”

