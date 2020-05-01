Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Grow a Pair

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 1, 2020 5:32 pm
  • Scott Lively warns that Joe Biden may pick Michelle Obama as his running mate then resign after the election, at which point Michelle Obama would appoint Barack Obama as her vice president and resign, making Barack Obama president again: “A modern-day Baal and Ashteroth would then have control of the nation.”
  • Rodney Howard-Browne, whose church has been and will remain closed for weeks, is telling pastors who have closed their churches that they need “to grow a pair” and resume holding in-person church services immediately.
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) says that other QAnon conspiracy theorists who are claiming that the coronavirus is cover to carry out mass arrests are spreading “B.S.” He means you, Mark Taylor and Liz Crokin.
  • Robert Jeffress says that marriage rates are falling because the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in 2015: “Whenever you counterfeit something, you cheapen the value of the real thing. And if you expand marriage to, basically, any definition you want – two men, two women, three men and a woman – I mean, if marriage is what you want it to be, why bother to get married at all?”
  • Finally, thanks to Ann Vandersteel and her guest Cirsten W., we now know that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been dead since 2019 and that Chief Justice John Roberts got a $3 trillion dollar payoff after the 9/11 attacks.

