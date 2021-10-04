Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Give Me Liberty or Give You Death

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 4, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Tony Spell thinks that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul “may be a man.”
  • Speaking at a campaign event for MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Ryan Fournier of Students for Trump says that President Joe Biden wants to destroy the Second Amendment and “would rather see you face down, dead, killed by a violent thug” than able to defend yourself.
  • “Prophet” Robin Bullock joined other religious-right activists outside the Supreme Court this morning for The Moral Outcry’s rally to end abortion.
  • Dave Daubenmire declares that we are “Luciferians” and wants us to know that he doesn’t “give a poop” what we think about him.
  • Josh Bernstein threatens violence against Dr. Anthony Fauci, misparaphrasing Patrick Henry to proclaim, “Give me liberty or give YOU death.”
  • Finally, we have decided to cut back on our coverage of radical right-wing pastor Greg Locke, as his schtick has become increasingly predictable and tiresome.

Tags: Dave Daubenmire Greg Locke Josh Bernstein Robin Bullock Ryan Fournier Tony Spell Anthony Fauci Leftovers

