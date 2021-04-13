Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Dancing in the Streets

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 13, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Tony Perkins continues to ask God to allow gridlock to descend upon Washington, D.C., in order to thwart President Joe Biden and his agenda.
  • Josh Bernstein has a banner on his website claiming that he’s the target of “10,000+ attacks a week.” What on earth does that even mean?
  • Rachel Alexander declares that “everything the Democrats do is racist.”
  • Rick Wiles has once again demanded that Dr. Anthony Fauci be waterboarded until he confesses to having worked with China to create COVID-19.
  • Dozens of right-wing organizations have “signed a pledge to reject money from Big Tech organizations like Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Apple and others.”
  • Jeff Jansen still insists that Donald Trump is president, that Biden’s presidency is “all theater,” and that Trump will be back in the White House by the end of the month: “We’re gonna be dancing in the streets.”

Tags: Jeff Jansen Josh Bernstein Rachel Alexander Rick Wiles Tony Perkins Leftovers

You Might Also Like