Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: That Treasonous Jezebel

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 3, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein believes that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election with over 100 million votes and vows that he’ll “never stop trying to overturn this election.”
  • Tony Spell announces that his church will not comply with any COVID-19 regulations: “You are the liars and the godless demonic leaders and politicians and government authorities. You are the ones that are troubling us. We refuse to comply with you.”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer will be speaking at a “Remove All RINOS” rally alongside Jack Posobiec and others.
  • David Lane warns that “the parallels between the early 1930s German subterfuge and contemporary America are becoming increasingly alarming, particularly with the latest COVID variant appearing to mutate into unmitigated totalitarian dictatorship.”
  • Teddy Daniels, a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Pennsylvania, appeared on “TruNews” Monday night.
  • Greg Locke declares that while he’s often accused of being a media whore, “it’s better than being Kamala Harris’ whore.” He also called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be arrested: “Try that wicked Jezebel for treason.”
  • Finally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says the media tells everyone that she is a terrible person because they are a bunch of “communists [who are] trying to help the Democrats achieve their communist agenda for America, trying to put us on our knees to China.”

Tags: David Lane Greg Locke Jack Posobiec Jackson Lahmeyer Josh Bernstein Marjorie Taylor Greene Teddy Daniels Tony Spell Coronavirus Leftovers Trunews

You Might Also Like