Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Geniuses Don’t Need Sleep

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 1, 2024 5:30 pm
  • Sean Feucht will be holding a worship event on the National Mall just before the elections in November.
  • Rep. Lauren Boebert recently organized an event for 100 local Colorado pastors so they could meet with and hear from unhinged right-wing commentator Eric Metaxas.
  • Elijah Schaffer defends his racism by arguing that Jesus is God and God punished kings for “refusing to wipe out entire nations” and therefore “we still have Arab issues” to this day: “God literally was trying to prevent future problems by bringing judgment that seemed cruel.”
  • It probably shouldn’t be a surprise to see North Dakota state Rep. Nico Rios retweet a post praising Tim Pool for saying “its funny that women in nyc are getting punched in the face.”
  • E.W. Jackson declares that “the Democrat Party is the party of modern psychological enslavement of Black Americans just as it was the party of the physical enslavement of Black Americans before the Civil War.”
  • Apparently, circadian rhythms do not apply to Ali Alexander: “I’m a Genius. That’s my rhythm. I am subject to forces well beyond mere sleep. Sleep belongs to me. I don’t belong to my bed.”
  • Finally, MAGA cultist Mary Grace marvels at former President Donald Trump’s apparent ability to understand foreign leaders without the need for a translator: “He’s like an international man who is well versed in so many areas, and has the energy of a 10-year-old.”
Tags: Ali Alexander E.W. Jackson Elijah Schaffer Eric Metaxas Lauren Boebert Mary Grace Nico Rios Sean Feucht Leftovers

