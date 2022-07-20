Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Garbage Boys

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 20, 2022 5:15 pm
  • White nationalist Vincent James is thrilled that Tucker Carlson keeps promoting the racist “great replacement” conspiracy theory.
  • Patrick Howley is rabidly antisemitic: “How often does society have to go through the motions of pretending that Jews are not controlling hostile globalist institutions, lest we be cancelled by the hostile globalist institutions that Jews control?”
  • White nationalist Tyler Russell filled in as guest host of Dalton Clodfelter’s “The Right Dissident” program Tuesday night, opening the show by declaring that “as true America First patriots, we don’t want any immigration. None at all.” Russell is Canadian.
  • Donna Rigney warns that “the wrath of God” is going to fall on President Joe Biden because of his support for reproductive choice: “I wouldn’t want to be in that person’s shoes for anything in the world.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau claims that the Proud Boys where only at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “to protect Trump supporters from antifa” and to “clean up the garbage” that was left behind: “Clean up the mess, any debris that’s there: glass, paper, garbage cans turned over.”

