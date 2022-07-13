Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Feral Values

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 13, 2022 5:15 pm
  • Kent Christmas lashes out at those who call him a false prophet for prophesying that former President Donald Trump would be reelected: “I did and he was. … In the eyes of God and the court of Heaven today, the president of the United States is Donald J. Trump.”
  • David Lane declares that “if America is to make it through, we must put a stop to pernicious public education, which invariably instills feral values and sinister anti-God attitudes in America’s youth.”
  • Even though authorities released surveillance footage of someone planting explosives at the Georgia Guidestones, Lauren Witzke insists that God “shot a laser or a lightning bolt down” and destroyed them.
  • Christian nationalism isn’t enough for radical right-wing pastor Douglas Wilson: “How many of these Christian nations are there supposed to be? No set number is given, but the simple answer is: All of them. All the nations of man are to be brought into submission to Christ.”
  • Finally, Dalton Clodfelter reveals himself to be a proud Christian nationalist who intends to cram his faith down people’s throats: “I want to make sure everyone believes in what I believe in. Everyone needs to believe in Christianity.”

