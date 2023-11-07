Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Evil Emotions

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 7, 2023 5:07 pm
  • Jesse Lee Peterson tells women that “all of your emotional needs are evil” and therefore “a man should never, ever cater to your emotions or care about your feelings.”
  • We have to wonder if Shane Vaughn understands how voting works, because he’s telling Republicans that by voting for a “long-shot candidate,” they “are literally voting for the Democrat”: “If you cannot vote for the REPUBLICAN for whatever reason — just refrain from voting for that office – WHY? At least you are not GIVING YOUR VOTE away to the Democrats — when you vote for the LONG SHOT that you know cannot win – you have TAKEN a VOTE away from the Republican.”
  • Rick Joyner has apologized for downplaying the allegations of sexual abuse leveled against his friend, Mike Bickle.
  • William Wolfe claims that “White Christians are the most targeted and persecuted class in America.”
  • Nick Fuentes warns that America is becoming a “Jewish Black negro country” and “they are gonna put us in concentration camps”: “I’d rather be killed in that country as a white supremacist than be on my hands and knees celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day forever.”
  • Finally, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke believe that in exchange for US military assistance, Israel should hand over control of Jerusalem to Christians: “Christian should control where Christianity came out of.”
