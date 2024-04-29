Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Dig A Hole And Put Her Down

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 29, 2024 5:12 pm
  • David Lane gripes that “America was not settled by lily-livered Christians,” but “over the last 200 years, however, radical change has overtaken the nation, resulting in benumbing paganism now being America’s official religion.”
  • Mark Meckler calls for former President Donald Trump, if he’s reelected, to use a “weaponized DOJ” to raid the homes and offices of left-wing organizations: “We need to engage in full lawfare against the radical left.”
  • Christian nationalists Steve Cruz and Ben Zeisloft agree that any woman who gets an abortion “should be killed”: “She should be tried and convicted; dig a hole and put her down.”
  • Jason Rapert fumes over the U.S. providing humanitarian aid to Gaza: “You are lying devils and you’re evil.”
  • Shane Vaughn claims that Federalist 43 lays out “why Donald Trump is absolutely immune from prosecution.” Vaughn clearly never actually read that essay, since it says nothing of the sort.
  • Finally, MAGA pastor/self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman used his Sunday sermon to declare that “God is far right” while ranting that Democrats are “dark black evil.”
