Right Wing Bonus Tracks: So Blatantly Clear and Obvious

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 12, 2023 5:16 pm
  • David Lane declares that “every church in every hamlet, town, and city across America should require a pastor, elder, deacon or congregant to run for local public office in 2024, 2026, 2028 and thereafter.”
  • North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson recently sat down for an interview with Alveda King.
  • The radically anti-LGBTQ group MassResistance is bragging that it “has been doing a lot of work behind the scenes this year in state legislatures.”
  • The “Elijah Streams” program has gone full QAnon because, says host Steve Shultz, “it’s come to a point where this subject can’t be avoided anymore because is so blatantly clear and obvious” that the QAnon conspiracy theory is true.
  • Former President Barack Obama has been out of office for years, but Stew Peters is still out there promoting the “birther” conspiracy theory.
  • Finally, Jonathan Cahn attempted to prove that the perpetrator of the recent mass shooting in Nashville was demon-possessed by noting that the three children killed were all 9 years old: “What happens if you turn it upside down? 666.”

Tags: Alveda King David Lane Jonathan Cahn Mark Robinson Steve Shultz Stew Peters Barack Obama Leftovers Elijah List

