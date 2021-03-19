Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Demonism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 19, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to deliver the commencement address at Pat Robertson’s Regent University in May.
  • Bryan Fischer says that the murder of eight people at three massage businesses in Atlanta earlier this week proves that “prostitution is not a victimless crime.”
  • Jim Garlow claims that passage of the Equality Act “will effectively make being a bona fide Christian illegal.”
  • Sheila Zilinsky declares that the Kardashians are “plain evil Kabbalah wizards” who are “killing Western culture.”
  • Scott Lively proclaims that “homosexuality is the extreme form of rebellion against God” and that “male homosexuality” in particular is “the ultimate form of rebellion against God.”
  • Finally, Jack Hibbs thinks he knows what is behind transgenderism and support for trans rights: “Demonism. I believe it’s satanic.”

Tags: Bryan Fischer Jack Hibbs Jim Garlow Mike Pompeo Scott Lively Sheila Zilinsky Equality Act Leftovers Regent University

