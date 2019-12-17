Bryan Fischer: Hallmark Caved to the ‘Gay Gestapo’

Last week, the Hallmark Channel announced that it was pulling ads for the wedding planning website Zola.com after the religious right organization One Million Moms complained about the ads showing two brides kissing. After an outcry about that decision, Hallmark reversed course and apologized.

One Million Moms is a project of the American Family Association, and yesterday, the AFA’s Bryan Fischer used his “Focal Point” radio program to blast Hallmark for supposedly caving to “the gay gestapo.”

Fischer bragged that One Million Moms had been able to pressure Hallmark into pulling the ads and force the CEO of Crown Media, which owns Hallmark, to personally call AFA president Tim Wildmon to apologize.

“And then the gay gestapo, the bullies of the homosexual movement—and remember, their theme is ‘homosexuality uber alles,’ homosexual trumps everything—so they got a hold of Hallmark, they started getting in, getting after it, getting on Hallmark and they folded in about 48 hours. They completely collapsed,” Fischer griped. “They completely reversed. Now they are apologizing all over themselves for supporting normative sexuality.”

“Another victory for the gay gestapo,” Fischer said.