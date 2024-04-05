Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Democracy Is Wrong’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 5, 2024 5:08 pm
  • Christians Engaged has teamed up with Christian nationalist political consultant Aamon Ross to launch a campaign school to teach conservative Christians how to run for office.
  • Omaha-based “prophet” Hank Kunneman is mobilizing his church behind Charlie Kirk’s campaign to pressure Nebraska to change the way it allocates its electoral votes in order to help Trump, claiming the current process “dilutes the voices” of Trump supporters. Kirk will be holding a rally at Kunneman’s church next week.
  • Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says there is nothing wrong with antisemitism and racism, but transgenderism, homosexuality, feminism, usury, contraception, liberalism, and democracy are all sinful and wrong: “If you want to be right with God, you must oppose all this stuff.”
  • Christian nationalist pseudo-historian Tim Barton is outraged by “the perverseness of the Biden administration” for recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility, saying it’s “despicable and evil” especially since they “did not do any kind of proclamation for Easter.” Umm, what was this, then?
  • Finally, one of the advantages of being a self-proclaimed “prophet” like Kat Kerr is that you just get to make things up, like claiming that President Joe Biden unilaterally decreed that Easter “will be known as Transgender Visibility Day from this day forward, forever.” That, of course, did not happen.
