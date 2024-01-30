Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Death Rides With Them

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 30, 2024 5:07 pm
  • Far-right anti-LGBTQ pastor Jack Hibbs delivered an opening prayer in the House of Representatives today.
  • Scott Lively says that pharmaceuticals and drugs “serve as a form of ‘portal’ that allows demons to influence and torment.”
  • Todd Coconato warns Christians not to engage in yoga, as it represents a false religion.
  • For a mere $25, one can purchase a Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong commemorative coin.
  • Finally, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been reading the Book of Revelation and claims that President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, & White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre remind him of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: “Death rides with them.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Dan Patrick Jack Hibbs Roger Stone Scott Lively Todd Coconato Leftovers

You Might Also Like