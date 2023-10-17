Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Proportionality Is Unchristian

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 17, 2023 5:15 pm
  • Scott Lively asserts that “the LGBT movement is worse” than sex trafficking because while “unwilling sex slaves can be rescued and resume a normal life, but, a great many LGBT recruits lose any sense of sexual normalcy, becoming ‘social justice’ fanatics in defense of deviance, more zealous than even religious cultists.”
  • Nearly every segment that Stew Peters does about the war in Israel features a far-right commentator ranting that the Jews killed Jesus and last night’s program was no different.
  • Right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs used his Sunday sermon to declare that “God sanctions war” and therefore it is unchristian to demand that Israel’s response to the attacks from Hamas be “proportional.”
  • Liberty University announced that Mike Pompeo is now serving as the distinguished chair of the Helms School of Government.
  • Finally, right-wing commentator “Peachy Keenan” says that the mother is transgender activist Jazz Jennings is “an abusive demon,” prompting host Eric Metaxas to declare that “in a civilized world, his mother would have been burned as a witch.”
