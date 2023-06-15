Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Covenant Journey

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 15, 2023 5:11 pm
  • Bill Mitchell built an entire career on being one of former President Donald Trump’s most cultish supporters, but he has recently soured on Trump and is going all-in for Ron DeSantis. Today, Mitchell announced that if Trump becomes the GOP nominee in 2024, he “will be stepping down as a political pundit.”
  • Todd Coconato predicts that the “deep state” will fake an alien invasion in order to “discredit God, discredit the Bible” and “discredit Christianity.”
  • A reminder that Lynz Piper-Loomis, who is running for a seat in the South Carolina state House, is a “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist.
  • Mat Staver has launched an “online Christian academy” called Covenant Journey Academy that is predictably overseen by a variety of religious-right activists.
  • Finally, Sean Feucht doesn’t like being called a Christian nationalist but also admits that’s exactly what he is: “I want a country where Christians are making are making the laws. … I actually do believe that.”

