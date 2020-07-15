Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: BLM Will Never Be Satisfied

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 15, 2020 5:30 pm
  • It would be interesting to know who invited Rick Wiles’ TruNews conspiracy theory network to cover the Ghislaine Maxwell hearing in New York yesterday.
  • Scott Lively is convinced that “Bush 41 intentionally lost to Bill Clinton in ’92 to fast-track the Marxist agenda, on the understanding that the Bush Clan would get back the baton in 2000. I believe that Bob Dole, John McCain and Mitt Romney were all Bush Team members tasked with taking a dive in their respective races, and that was the role Jeb Bush was intended to play for Hillary, before Trump upset their apple cart.”
  • Josh Bernstein says that Black Lives Matter “will not be satisfied until enough white blood is spilled and white people are on all fours with chains around their necks or being hung by trees. In other words, they want the whites to get out there and start picking the cotton.”
  • David Lane alleges that Dr. Anthony Fauci is working to undermine President Donald Trump’s reelection and demands the media investigate the “conflict of interest between himself, his wife Dr. Christine Grady, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Big Pharma.”
  • Finally, Andrew Wommack continues his habit of spreading absurdly false information about COVID-19 during his weekly Bible study program.

Tags: Andrew Wommack David Lane Josh Bernstein Scott Lively Black Lives Matter Coronavirus Leftovers Trunews

You Might Also Like