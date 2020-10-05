Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Augmented Reality Contact Lenses

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 5, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Sandy Rios sees the hand of God at work in President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis: “What man meant for evil, God meant for good. We have seen God turn around so many things dramatically in this current crisis in our nation [and] just intervene in amazing ways. So, I’m praying that God will turn this around in ways we can’t even imagine.”
  • Scott Lively can’t “think of a better thing to happen, politically speaking, than for the president himself” to have contracted COVID-19.
  • Dave Daubenmire declares, “I’m glad Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dead. … She was a child of the devil.”
  • David Barton reports that he’s been working with a group of right-wing attorneys who try to get SCOTUS to overturn decisions they don’t like, and they believe that if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, Roe v. Wade will be overturned within three years.
  • Finally, DeAnna Lorraine suggests that Joe Biden was wearing “augmented reality contact lenses” during last week’s debate.

Tags: Amy Coney Barrett Dave Daubenmire David Barton DeAnna Lorraine Donald Trump Sandy Rios Scott Lively Coronavirus Joe Biden Leftovers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

You Might Also Like