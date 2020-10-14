Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Assassination by COVID-Weaponized Miniature Drone

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 14, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Glenn Beck tells his audience that they “have about three weeks to prepare for insanity” because “I think these are the beginnings of the days that have been foretold.”
  • Chris McDonald says that the kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a false flag.
  • Rick Wiles believes that President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19 as a result of an assassination attempt carried out by miniature drone “that was weaponized to spray an aerosol in the Rose Garden.”
  • Hank Kunneman claims to have had a prophetic dream in 2016 in which he saw former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and George Soros gathered around a table as they chose Kamala Harris to be president because she has “brown-colored skin,” represents socialism, and could win California’s electoral votes.
  • Finally, Michele Bachmann laments that people have forgotten that by the end of Obama’s presidency, “we had almost one terrorist act a week in the United States.”

