Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Angels In The Courthouse

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 26, 2024 5:00 pm
  • MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn held an impromptu prayer session in his car yesterday to ask God to send angels into the Supreme Court to give former President Donald Trump a victory in his presidential immunity case.
  • Christian nationalist Lance Wallnau told the audience gathered for this “Courage Tour” that they cannot trust anyone but God and “those who God has anointed.” Wallnau, of course, is one of “those who God has anointed” and can therefore be trusted.
  • Christian nationalist Ben Zeisloft says that Christians must enact laws for the good of their neighbors, which means “abolishing abortion, outlawing same-sex mirage, ending no-fault divorce, and banning pornography.”
  • Antisemite Nick Fuentes is formulating a plan to send his followers to Trump rallies to chant “Genocide Joe” in an effort to use the current Gaza War protests to pressure Trump to drop his support for Israel.
  • Finally, speaking of Fuentes, he explains that doesn’t want to get married because he will inevitably end up losing control, punching his wife, and killing her. Then, of course, he claimed that he was “just kidding.” It didn’t seem like he was kidding..
Tags: Ben Zeisloft Lance Wallnau Nick Fuentes Shane Vaughn Leftovers

