Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Angels Hate Critical Race Theory

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 14, 2021 5:30 pm
  • David Lane says that conservative Christians must get more politically engaged because “when Evangelical and Pro-Life Catholic Christians stay home on Election Day, as they unfortunately so often do, secularists will be elected, who then turn civil government—the making, enforcement, and adjudication of laws—over to Satan and his servants.”
  • After getting fired from the right-wing Christian conspiracy theory network TruNews, Edward Szall landed a job with The Next News Network, where he’s now doing things like interviewing adult film actress Brandi Love.
  • Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine complains that her vaccinated family treated her “like a subhuman leper” when she showed up for her grandmother’s funeral.
  • Robin Bullock screams that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a “serpent” and “a rat” whose appearance has been distorted by a demonic spirit.
  • Finally, Kat Kerr reports that she dispatched a million angels to prevent schools in her area from teaching critical race theory.

Tags: David Lane DeAnna Lorraine Edward Szall Kat Kerr Robin Bullock Anthony Fauci Leftovers

