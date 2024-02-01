Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An Act Of Bravery And Virtue

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 1, 2024 5:16 pm
  • William Wolfe praised Michael Cassidy for destroying a Satanic display in the Iowa state capitol, though the article appears to have been removed from the Standing for Freedom Center’s website: “The fact that the Satanic display was granted a place at the Iowa Capitol in the first place is an affront to our American and Christian principles and a testament to the moral decay that has permeated our society. What Cassidy did, by destroying the Satanic display, was an act of bravery and virtue. It was a courageous stand against the encroachment of evil in our midst, a defiant gesture that affirmed the sacredness of our Christian faith.”
  • Mark Burns declares that “at the end of the day, our true enemy is Satan. Also, the Democratic Party and their evil policies.”: “This is the Lord’s side and the other side is the Devil’s side.”
  • Roseanne Barr is a full-on QAnon conspiracy theorist, but that hasn’t stopped Ken Paxton, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Vivek Ramaswamy,Tucker Carlson, Rudy Giuliani, Dinesh D’Souza, Kari Lake, and others from appearing on her podcast in recent months.
  • Ali Alexander says that  if he ever becomes Pope, “I’m launching a crusade and every pagan symbol will be wiped from the face of the earth. To be called a monster by the future you saved is the price sometimes.”
  • Finally, Jack Hibbs declares “I pray for Christ to return today, but if he doesn’t – then get up and register to vote PRO-LIFE now. Vote for biblical worldview values: “If we don’t, then these demon-lead-actors will prevail, and our nation will be no more.”
Tags: Ali Alexander Jack Hibbs Mark Burns Michael Cassidy Roseanne Barr William Wolfe Leftovers

