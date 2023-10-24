Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Victim of Feminism

- In 2015, it was a shock when Donald Trump appeared on Alex Jones’ show. Now, in 2023, we have GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy inviting Alex Jones to appear on his show. We can’t really imagine a better illustration of the current state of the GOP than that.
- After Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty for her role in attempting to help Trump overturn the 2020 election, Jarrin Jackson mocked her for being “a 38yo woman with no children” who “teared up & quibbled like a little girl”: “This is how feminism lies to women. Tells them fancy tales of being powerful titans that can build careers while robbing them of establishing a bloodline & empire through marriage & family. And then, in a tragic collapse, the career is no longer desirous & the chance to have children is gone. Jenna is living the feminist tragedy & no chickens are home to roost.”
- Jack Hibbs claims that the public school system wants to “mentally molest your children … thereby setting them up for the day of actual physical molestation, to get them to think it’s OK to go through the horrific abuse of rape in the name of education.”
- Jon Miller declares “I stand with Hamas!”
- Nick Fuentes has a word for those who think they can convince America First activists to support Israel by appealing to their racism: “We’re more antisemitic than we’re racist.”
- Finally, Hank Kunneman is fed up with congregants who complain that he doesn’t have time for them because he’s too busy being on TV: “I am a very, very busy man!”