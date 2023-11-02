Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Tremendous Honor, Spiritually

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 2, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Jim Bakker proclaims that “there’s going to be civil war in this country within this year.”
  • We never expected to see far-right Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers quoting Malcolm X.
  • Glenn Beck has sent a letter to Israel asking for citizenship: “I don’t know why I was born … [but] to have the privilege to stand with the Jew is a tremendous honor, spiritually.”
  • Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin reacted to a recent Senate hearing featuring Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin by fuming “that not one single member of the Senate threw a banana at this ni**er while he was testifying.”
  • Finally, since Charlie Kirk is apparently never going to stop asserting that Deuteronomy was the book quoted most frequently by the Founding Fathers, we are never going to stop pointing out that he is lying.
Tags: Andrew Anglin Charlie Kirk Glenn Beck Jim Bakker Wendy Rogers Leftovers

