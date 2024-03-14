Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Limp-Wristed Gay King

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 14, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Alex McFarland says that “gay nationalists are the real threat to America”: “With contempt for God and His followers, traditional Americans are slammed as ‘Christian nationalists.’ But let’s call the woke zealots what they are: Gay Nationalists.”
  • Dave Hayes, one of the leading promoters of the QAnon conspiracy theory, now claims that whenever Q specifically predicted the arrest or indictment of someone, it was “intentionally disinformation.”
  • David Barton is a source of much of the false history peddled by Christian nationalists. For instance, he originated the claim that the Founders quoted the Bible more than any other source. That was debunked over a decade ago, but Barton keeps repeating it.
  • Speaking of Bartons, Tim Barton says that the “history” he and his father produce is different because “we know there is a God, and therefore we don’t try to disconnect the God aspect from the story of history.”
  • Ben Zeisloft declares that “we need criminal penalties for adultery.”
  • Finally, while preaching to a Christian men’s conference, Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers told the audience that they do not “serve a wimp, limp-wristed gay king.”
Tags: Alex McFarland Ben Zeisloft Dave Hayes David Barton Dusty Deevers Tim Barton Leftovers

