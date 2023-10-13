Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Historical Villain

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 13, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Mario Murillo asserts “the American leftist license to hate Israel came from Obama: “For the sake of truth and sanity, we must also tear the veneer of
    decency off of Obama, and see him for the historical villain that he is. He opened the door for these atrocities to take place and has left a legacy of hate and violence.”
  • Joshua Feuerstein is floating the idea of running for a seat in the Texas state legislature.
  • Nick Fuentes admits that he doesn’t actually care what happens to the Palestinians but is siding with them simply because he hopes the current crisis will alienate Israel and diminish its influence: “We have to be strategic about it.”
  • David Barton claims that “the Bible is the most cited source in [the Founding Fathers] idea and thinking when they were writing the Constitution. That is not a matter of opinion, that is a matter of documentation.” Actually, what it is is a lie.
  • Pastor Bernadette Smith told Mike Lindell not to “spend another penny on your legal funds,” assuring him that their prayers will ensure that he is victorious in all his lawsuits: “You will win.”
