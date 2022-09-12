Mike Lindell Is Bankrolling White Nationalist Christian Fascist Vincent James

For years, right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has been using his fortune to fund a wide variety of far-right efforts. In addition to spending tens of millions of dollars pushing the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, Lindell has long used his MyPillow company to provide financing to right-wing media outlets and activists by allowing broadcasters to receive a portion of the profits whenever their audience purchases MyPillow products using targeted coupon codes.

White nationalist Vincent James has become the latest far-right voice to benefit from Lindell’s largess, announcing during a livestream broadcast last Thursday that Lindell recently offered him just such a personalized code for his Daily Veracity website.

This has been going on for for a week now. Big shout out to Mike Lindell. Can we get a capital W’s in the chat for white Mike Lindell? Because he has given us an opportunity to sell some pillows on DailyVeracity.com, which is awesome. We get like 50 percent of whatever you get from MyPillow.com with the [coupon code] ‘VinceJames.’ Mike Lindell, [I] got off the phone with him. He’s like, ‘Vince, we need you to sell some MyPillows for us.’ And I’m like, ‘Say no more, fam. Give me a code.’ ‘VinceJames’ is the code. You could buy a pillow and I get like 50 percent of whatever you spend on MyPillow, which is fucking awesome. Big shout out, big 07s in chat; let’s get a big 07s in chat to Mr. white Mike Lindell, to the white man himself.

The code ‘VinceJames’ does in fact give buyers a significant discount on MyPillow products:

James currently serves as the treasurer of the white nationalist organization America First and is an unapologetic racist, antisemite, misogynist, conspiracy theorist, and fascist who declares that when Christian nationalists such as himself seize power, they intend to “dominate without mercy.”

What is the agenda of the radical right-wing activists at AFPAC whom MGT was courting last night? Vincent James lays it out: Abolishing abortion, criminalizing homosexuality, “bringing an end to the anti-white indoctrination in public school” & “dominate without mercy.” https://t.co/aIepaWSbvg pic.twitter.com/JWWsqqYlyA — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 26, 2022

What would a nation under the control of someone like Vincent James look like?

LGBTQ people would be thrown off of buildings and have their children kidnapped by government task forces.

Radical white nationalist Vincent James celebrates the leaked SCOTUS decision, hoping that it will eventually lead to us seeing Justices Alito and Thomas throwing gay people off of tall buildings: “We shall have our theocracy very soon.” pic.twitter.com/uNBy2va1lB — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 4, 2022

White nationalist Vincent James is excited because “we’re starting to see people become reactionaries,” which he hopes means they’ll eventually support his recommendation to establish task forces for “kidnapping the children away from gay people.” pic.twitter.com/AIsI4TvzrY — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 19, 2022

Women would not be allowed to vote, wear pants, or have any rights.

White nationalist Vincent James gripes that everything has gone downhill since women were allowed to vote and wear pants: “This is the reason why I’m not totally opposed to a lot of the things that Muslims have to offer. Muslims actually seem to be right about a lot of things.” pic.twitter.com/lKrbg85Vqw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 18, 2022

White nationalist Vincent James says overturning Roe does “not go far enough” and we need to start “rolling back the ‘rights’ of women over the past 100 years” because “there is a true rise of Christian nationalism in this country.” pic.twitter.com/hTRPdb7Ms5 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 27, 2022

In short, it would look exactly like “The Handmaid’s Tale” but “even worse.”

If there was any doubt about the far-right’s agenda, white nationalist Vincent James makes it explicitly clear: “We are the Christian Taliban and we will not stop until The Handmaid’s Tale is a reality, and even worse than that.” pic.twitter.com/2w3rNdX7V4 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2022

There can be no denying that Mike Lindell is now using his corporation to fund overt Christian fascism.