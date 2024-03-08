Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Colossal F*cking A**hole

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 8, 2024 5:04 pm
  • Judging by the fact that Glenn Beck called President Biden a “colossal fucking asshole,” we think it is safe to assume that he did not like last night’s State of the Union address.
  • Christian nationalist William Wolfe also did not like Biden’s speech: “This ain’t just a political fight, it’s a spiritual war. Heaven and Hell are real. Demons exist.”
  • Ann Vandersteel said Biden’s speech was “a declaration of war on the American People.”
  • Ben Zeisloft says that “Atheists should not be allowed to hold office.”
  • Steve Deace approvingly declares that radical Christian nationalists like Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers are a herald of what is to come.
  • No matter what happens, Lauren Witzke will blame it on “diversity hires.”
  • Finally, pastor Mark Burns has launched his military academy, where students will not be “exposed to woke teachings or a sexually perverted lifestyle.” Seems like a fitting move for a Trump cultist who falsified his own military & academic record.
