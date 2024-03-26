Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Cancer Upon The World

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 26, 2024 5:12 pm
  • Christian nationalist William Cook’s America’s Black Robe Regiment group is teaming up for an event with Rick Joyner, Che Ahn, and others in North Carolina.
  • Lance Wallnau claims that everyone knows that former President Barack Obama was “a closet Muslim.”
  • Andrew Torba declares that modern Jews are part of a “broader movement or attitude that opposes or seeks to replace Christ … thus making them antichrist”: “When they call you ‘antisemitic’ you need to be calling them antichrist, because they are. One of those words is in the Bible, the other is made up by antichrist Jews. If that offends you, take it up with God.”
  • Speaking of antisemites, Ryan Dawson proclaims that “the Israelites are not Satan’s chosen race. They are the race that chose Satan. They are a cancer upon the world. They lie, steal, blameshift, rape, torture, and desecrate, and murder.”
  • Finally, Convention of States’ Mark Meckler says “there’s no such thing as trans people; they don’t exist” and that people who claim to be trans are really just “perverts.”
