Right Wing Bonus Tracks: 16 Days in the Hole

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 3, 2023 5:00 pm
  • In response to last week’s shooting in Nashville, Andrew Torba wrote an article titled “Christians Must Learn To Hate Again,” which he eventually updated to “Christians Must Learn To Hate Evil Again.”
  • Andrew Anglin says that “it is impossible to imagine anything more evil than the United States. God destroyed Sodom for much less.”
  • Tim Gionet (aka Baked Alaska) claims that authorities “threw me in the hole for 16 days” just because they didn’t like his politics when he was serving a 60-day sentence in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
  • Hank Kunneman used his Sunday service to hold an extended prayer service calling on God to “silence those who wish to frame President Trump”: “Though they seek to arrest President Trump, we’re declaring now that you arrest the enemy.”
  • Finally, Ali Alexander reveals that he almost ran out of gas recently because he’s “royalty” and doesn’t fill up his own car. Also, he’s pretty sure that gas is just a “psyop”: “I’m not totally convinced that vehicles actually need gas. It might be a mental energy thing.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Andrew Anglin Andrew Torba Baked Alaska Hank Kunneman Tim Gionet Leftovers

You Might Also Like