Rep. Jim Jordan Uses Anti-Muslim Activist’s Email List to Fundraise on Impeachment

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s campaign sponsored a message on anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer’s email list this morning in response to the House of Representatives’ impeachment of President Donald Trump last night.

Last month, GOP leaders tapped Jordan to join the Intelligence Committee for the impeachment hearings so he could grill witnesses and offer another unabashed pro-Trump voice. As Right Wing Watch’s Kristen Doerer reported then, Jordan is a Trump loyalist and has a history of embracing the more fringe elements of the conservative political ecosystem:

Jordan, who team Trump desperately wanted on the Intelligence Committee to defend the president, has been not only a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, but has endorsed conspiracy theories, compared the right’s efforts to beat President Obama in 2012 to overcoming slavery, and has been accused of turning a blind eye to sexual assault at Ohio University during his time as an assistant wrestling coach there.

Now, Jordan is now using Loomer’s email list to fundraise for his 2020 congressional campaign, claiming he needs protection from left-wing criticism.

“Schiff and Pelosi are furious that I continue to expose their un-American impeachment circus as a hoax,” the email reads. “Now, their cronies in the left-wing media and far-Left friends in Hollywood are coming after me. And I need your help!”

In the email, Jordan complains that “a gang of foaming-at-the-mouth left-wing journalists came after me on Twitter with an onslaught of hateful smears and false attacks” and warns that such attacks are “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Loomer was suspended from many major social media platforms and tech services for spreading anti-Muslim hate speech. She is also an ardent conspiracy theorist who has worked with Alex Jones’ Infowars outlet, and she has used her platform to endorse a white nationalist running for office in Canada. Loomer is currently running for office in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.