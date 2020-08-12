Trending

Trump Praises QAnon-Promoting Congressional Candidate Denounced by GOP Leaders For Bigoted Videos

By Peter Montgomery | August 12, 2020 10:38 am
Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene (Image from campaign video)

President Donald Trump tweeted praise this morning for a QAnon conspiracist who won a Republican congressional primary runoff in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District Tuesday; Marjorie Taylor Greene was denounced by congressional leaders in June for racist videos she has posted on Facebook, but not for her embrace of the toxic conspiracy theory that has gripped many right-wing activists and moved some to commit murder and other crimes.

Politico reported in June on “hours of Facebook videos in which she expresses racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views.” At the time, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the comments “appalling” and said he has “no tolerance for them.”

In his congratulatory tweet Wednesday morning, Trump called Greene “strong on everything,” a “future Republican Star,” and “a real WINNER!”


Media Matters for America has identified Greene among the dozens of QAnon promoters running for Congress this year.

