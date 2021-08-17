QAnon Celebrity Lin Wood Promotes Man Convicted of Corrupting a Minor

QAnon conspiracy theorists believe that former President Donald Trump has been battling a global Satanic cult made up of Democratic leaders, business executives, and Hollywood elites who operate a child-trafficking ring. Followers of the far-right conspiracy theory have co-opted the “save the children” slogan and accused their perceived enemies (who just happen to be enemies of Trump) of being pedophiles.

So it may come as a surprise that one of the leading figures in the QAnon conspiracy movement, Lin Wood, is suddenly promoting a man who admitted to having a relationship with a minor.

Wood, a pro-Trump lawyer who is currently facing sanctions for his false allegations of voter fraud, promoted QAnon influencer Phil Godlewski on Telegram Saturday. The connection was first flagged by the Twitter account for the film “An Open Secret.”

“I have no longer a fan of my former client, Dr. Phil, but I am a big fan of Phil Godlweski!!!” Wood, who once accused Chief Justice John Roberts of being involved in a sex-trafficking ring, wrote in a typo-filled post on Telegram. “Phil Godlewski is genuinely brilliant. Please consider joining Phil’s (not Dr. Phil’s) channel for some excellent advice and legitimate counsel.”

Philip Godlewski’s Telegram bio reads “Father ❤️, Influencer, Content Creator, Patriot, Real Estate Professional,” and the Pennsylvania realtor boasts over 302,000 subscribers to his “Quniverstiy” channel on Telegram.

Godlewski has also been convicted of corruption of a minor.

In July, The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reported that in 2010 Godlewski was indicted “for statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and a host of other crimes after allegedly carrying on a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl while he was 28 and working as a high-school baseball coach.” The Daily Beast reported:

Godlewski allegedly met the 14-year-old girl through his coaching job. According to contemporary news reports, Godlewski became close to the girl by helping her grieve after her boyfriend died. At some point, Godlewski and the girl allegedly began having sex. Godlewski, who also worked as a realtor, allegedly used that job to have sex with the girl in houses that had been put up for sale. Police later claimed to find thousands of text messages between the pair that one report at the time described as “extraordinarily explicit.” Godlewski allegedly gave the teenager diamond earrings, and a diary with an entry where he contemplated her young age, purportedly writing: “Realized that you’re only 15, but quickly stopped caring.” After pleading guilty to the corruption of a minor charge, Godlewski served three months under house arrest and 20 months on probation.

On his Telegram page, Godlewski sells QAnon apparel, shares messages from QAnon celebrities like Wood and Michael Flynn, and promotes countless conspiracy theories. He raised thousands of dollars in donation drives and was the source of a piece of viral disinformation that former Vice President Mike Pence was arrested on Jan. 6 during the Capitol insurrection.

In 2020, Godlewski wrote a bad check for more than $20,000 to buy supplies to spruce up his home. When he got caught, he proceeded to falsify an online bank statement to show he had $35,000 in his account when in fact he had less than $300. Godlewski pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges and in June was sentenced to a month in jail.

Wood, for his part, followed up his promotion of Godlewski–a man convicted of corrupting a minor–with the following message on Saturday: “Let’s finish up the day remembering the children. Child sex trafficking and pedophilia are the real pandemic. I have said it before and I will never stop saying it until the TRUTH is exposed and the children are safe.”