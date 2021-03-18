‘I Will Not Go Quietly into the Night’: Lin Wood Doubles Down on Election Fraud Conspiracy Theories

Lin Wood—the pro-Trump attorney turned far-right conspiracy theorist and QAnon celebrity—insists that he is “not over” the 2020 presidential election and will continue to “fight” to prove his baseless voter fraud conspiracy theories.

“I am not over the fraudulent November 2020 election and I will NOT get over it until it is corrected,” Wood wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, March 15. “This is America, not Venezuela. If we do not have an honest election, we have NO rule of law. I have fought for the rule of law for 43 years as a member of the legal profession. I have NO intentions of quitting the fight. You have heard me say it before. I will say it again. I will not go quietly in the night. This country needs to wake up and turn on the light.”

Wood, who first gained notoriety when he represented Richard Jewell, a security guard falsely accused of planting the bomb in Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, has since reinvented himself as a pro-Trump advocate. Along with fellow attorney Sidney Powell, Wood filed lawsuits seeking to undo the 2020 presidential election results in several swing states, which made him a celebrity in the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement.

After accumulating more than a million followers on Twitter, Wood was permanently suspended from the platform in January 2021 for claiming that the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was “staged,” presumably, in his telling, by enemies of former president Donald Trump. After Wood was banned from Twitter, he took his conspiracy narrative to Parler, an alternative social media platform popular among conservatives and the far right, where he called for former Vice President Mike Pence to be executed by firing squad. Parler later removed the post.

Wood has since focused his conspiracy-mongering efforts on Telegram, another alternative social media platform where he has accumulated a massive following. Less than two weeks after being banished from Twitter, Wood baselessly claimed that ​the late accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein “arranged for the adoption of [Chief Justice John] Roberts’ children,” and that “Roberts used the children to gain entry into the cabal of power and influence.” He also asserted that Pence was caught on video conspiring to murder federal judges and that Roberts and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton were both involved. ​(No evidence of the video was presented with the claim.)

Wood has also used his newfound platform to dox Georgia officials involved in a disciplinary case against him before calling on his “Army of Patriots” to dig up dirt on the officials. He also posted his estranged son’s email on Telegram and asked his followers to help “awaken” Wood’s son.

While Wood has been active on social media, his public appearances have decreased significantly in the fallout of the Jan. 6 insurrection, which was the culmination of the sort of “big lie” narratives about alleged voter fraud that are pushed by Wood. However, he is scheduled to appear as a featured speaker at the “Freedom Conference 2021” in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next month. The event will feature fellow QAnon mainstays such as Powell, Gen. Michael Flynn, Mike Smith and other conservative figures such as right-wing pastor Greg Locke. The conference will focus on teaching attendees how to “fight back for your health and freedom.”

To help further his election fraud narrative, Wood also called on his Telegram followers to “exercise your right of free speech and peaceful assembly. If necessary, engage in non-violent civil disobedience.”

“How many more ‘suicides,’ ‘accidental’ deaths and ‘unexplained’ deaths are we willing to tolerate in this country before standing to demand investigations, TRUTH, and justice?

Asking for a friend—and for myself.”