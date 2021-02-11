QAnon Adherent Gina Carano Fired from Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ for Comparing US Political Climate to Nazi Germany

Gina Carano has been fired from the hit Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” after the actress took to social media to compare the plight of Republicans living in President Joe Biden’s America to the experience of being Jewish in Nazi Germany.

Carano, a mixed martial arts pioneer who retired to pursue a career in Hollywood, played bounty hunter Cara Dune on the first two seasons of “The Mandalorian,” a live action series in the Star Wars franchise produced by Lucasfilm for the Disney+ streaming service. A spokesperson with the production company said in a statement on Wednesday night that Carano is no longer employed by Lucasfilm.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano was also dropped by United Talent Agency as well as the ID publicity firm. Those moves follow Carano’s Wednesday TikTok story comparing the current divided political climate in the United States to the violence directed at Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” Carano wrote in the post that has since been removed from her account. “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

This is not the first time that Carano has faced backlash for her tweets. The hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending on social media in November 2020 after Carano posted a series of anti-mask memes along with disinformation that disputed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. In the past, she has posted about QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory that claims a cabal of elite pedophiles made up of Hollywood actors, Democrats, and other high-ranking officials is behind a global child sex-trafficking ring. The conspiracy movement asserts that Trump is currently fighting the cabal and is planning a day of reckoning known as “The Storm.” The Federal Bureau of Investigation has labeled the movement a “potential domestic terror threat.”

Several months ago, Carano added “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter name in a poor attempt to mock the use of preferred gender pronouns. Preferred gender pronouns are those pronouns that an individual prefers people use when referring to them. The most common gender pronouns are “he, him, his” and “she, her, hers,” while transgender and gender nonconforming people may prefer to use pronouns that better reflect their identity, such as “they, them, theirs.”

Several far-right figures have since reacted to Carano’s Hollywood banishment. Canadian white supremacist Lauren Southern tweeted, “Ok, let’s start firing people for making silly comparisons to Nazi Germany. Your turn now progressive media,” along with the hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus. Right-wing personality Tim Pool also came to Carano’s defense, calling the actress “awesome” before blaming corporate media and Hollywood for the blowback.

“They had to cancel Gina Carano because she was brave enough to speak out,” Pool tweeted. “Any and all dissent must be crushed I wonder though Why you got mad because she was criticizing people who supported the Nazis Strike a little too close to home for you?”

Even QAnon adherents have rallied in support of Carano.

“[Carano] is bad ass,” wrote the administrator of a QAnon Telegram channel. “They can’t corrupt martial artists’ minds.”