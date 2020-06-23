Paula White Says Faith Advisers Have Urged Trump Not to Talk About His Deep Faith

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White appeared on this week’s broadcast of “The Patriot and The Preacher” radio program, where she claimed that faith plays a very important role in President Donald Trump’s life but the president doesn’t talk about it publicly because she and other faith leaders have advised him not to.

“I’d say two things really formed him a lot and that was his church life,” White said, “and also, I think military school had a lot of formation on him. You can see that.”

White said that when Trump began running for president in 2015, members of the media tried to trap him with unfair theological questions, and so she and other faith advisers recommended that he simply “keep faith very private and personal and hold it close” and not talk about it.

“I saw them coming at him with a theological question, and I knew that he didn’t know that this was a theological question, and it was complete setup,” White said. “It was over communion. They started asking him about wine because he doesn’t drink, and I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re about to drop it on him.’ And it’d be like asking me how to build a building. I don’t know how to build a building. And so I said, ‘Look, politics by its very nature is designed to be very divisive and destructive.'”

“Gov. [Mike] Huckabee and myself were with him … and we highly recommend to him in this arena to keep faith very private and personal and hold it close because there are some situations that you walk out more privately than publicly because in an arena like this, I think, you’re darned if you do, darned if you don’t,” White added. “Now, with that said, there’s a whole lot that happens behind the scenes that faith plays such an important role to our president.”