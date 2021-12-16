Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: How to Waste $25 Million

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 16, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Brian Schwartz @ CNBC: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he spent $25 million to push false pro-Trump election claims: ‘I will spend whatever it takes.’
  • Brad Reed @ Raw Story: Project Veritas told Biden they’d publish his daughter’s diary unless he gave them an on-camera interview: NYT.
  • Jon Skolnik @ Salon: Ron DeSantis’ “Stop WOKE” bill, modeled after Texas’ anti-abortion law, targets teachers.
  • John Gehring @ The National Catholic Reporter: Napa, Koch funding sparks backlash from Notre Dame professors.
  • Ken Meyer @ Mediaite: Trump Tells Huckabee He Saved ‘Merry Christmas’ From Woke Forces Seeking to Have America’s Founding Fathers ‘Obliterated.’

