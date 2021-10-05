Michele Bachmann Says Conservatives Must Build ‘Parallel Institutions’ to Protect Them From the ‘Monstrous’ Biden Administration

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann appeared on “Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman” last month, where she declared that conservatives must build “parallel institutions” to provide health care, financial services, and other institutions in order to protect themselves from the “monstrous” Biden administration.

“The decisions that are coming out of D.C. are nothing less than monstrous,” Bachmann said. “I have never seen decisions this poorly made for the worst reasons. And they don’t have the United States’ best interests at heart. It is a bizarre time that we’re living in.”

“I think what we’re looking at is building parallel institutions, if you will,” she continued. “I think we’re going to have to come up with our own parallel health care because we’re seeing there’s been threats from the United States’ government if you don’t get a vaccine—and again, I’m not getting into that war right now—but if you don’t choose to get a vaccine, maybe your health insurance won’t cover you, maybe Medicare won’t be there for you, maybe you’ll get cuts on your Social Security. That’s why we have to build, I think, parallel institutions. Be they financial, medical, you name it; we need to have parallel institutions because we can’t trust that our better interests will be watched out for by the monsters that are currently in charge in D.C. And I don’t say that lightly.”