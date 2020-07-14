Matthew Hagee Declares That Socialism, Reproductive Rights, and LGBTQ Rights Are ‘Doctrines of Demons’

During his Sunday service, right-wing pastor Matthew Hagee declared that socialism, reproductive rights, and LGBTQ rights are “doctrines of demons.”

Hagee, the lead pastor at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, titled his sermon “How To Hypnotize A Nation” and used it to rail against “political correctness” and various political positions that he insisted violate the will of God. Cornerstone was founded by his father, Trump-loving religious-right pastor John Hagee,

“Abortion is not a political issue. Abortion is not a reproductive right. Abortion is a doctrine of demons,” Hagee bellowed. “If Jesus Christ said, ‘I give you life more abundantly,’ then something that takes the life of an unborn is a doctrine of demons. To call it anything else is a lie.”

“The agenda of the homosexual community that’s being forced into our lives—it’s being forced into your homes through media, it’s being forced in your curriculum through education, it’s being forced into our churches through the court system—it is not a social justice issue, it is a doctrine of demons,” he continued. “When God said, ‘I created them male and female and commanded them be fruitful and multiply,’ one is the truth, the other is a lie.”

“Socialism is not some brand new revolutionary economic system that sustains governments and people,” Hagee added. “Socialism is a lie. When you tell somebody you can have what you want, when you want, as much as you want, and it’s all going to be free, this is not an economic strategy, it is a doctrine of demons, and it needs to die in these United States.”